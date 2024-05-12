Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten was always in good shape, but recently he’s upped his game even more.

“In the last five weeks, I started the carnivore diet,” Bersten, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on Friday, May 10. “I’m not preaching it to anyone. I did it myself. I kind of did it under like, just trying not to tell anyone and it completely changed my life.”

Since beginning his regime, which he initially found on TikTok, Bersten has noticed several changes in his body. Bersten noted he now has “so much more energy.”

“I’m so happy and I’ve lost a lot of weight, which is insane,” he said. “I really didn’t expect that. I think in five weeks, I lost like 20 pounds.”

Bersten noted that he feels “incredible” and has begun waking up early. He added with a laugh, “My house is clean. I don’t know who this is.”

When it comes to his mental state, Bersten said that he’s “in a much better place.” He added, “Whether that’s from looking good or feeling good, whatever that is, I’m really appreciative of that. I think a lot of people can take that for granted and I think mental health is extremely important as well as physical health. I feel very lucky.”

Aside from hitting the ballroom floor, Bersten said that he recently started a new type of exercise. “I work out every day and I have a personal trainer named David and I do weight training every day but Pilates is my new secret thing,” he said. “I do it every single day.”

When he’s done with his workout routine for the day, Bersten can be found stocking his shelves with “a lot of eggs and a lot of steak.”

Fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater told Us on Friday that she’s noticed a change in her pal’s physique. “He looks very skinny right now,” she noted. “But he’s got so much discipline so he’s all about that carnivore diet.”

Earlier this month, Bersten showed off his body transformation in a social media post. He posed shirtless in patterned blue swim trunks while standing on a boat and looking out into the horizon. Bersten, who gave a soft smile in the snap, captioned the Instagram upload, “I’ve got to say, I’m loving Miami!”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo