Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are ready for their next big performance — their wedding day! The Dancing With the Stars pros spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about how their upcoming nuptials will be “like a show” and full of surprises.

“It’s been a year since we’ve been engaged and now we’re getting into crunch time with wedding planning and everything,” Slater, 28, told Us at the Airbnb Experience at the Millennium Dance Complex in California on Thursday, November 30. “When you arrange a wedding, you realize if you’ve got what it takes to survive marriage and we have and this is really fun for us, is creating this special day.”

“I’ve learned one thing… ‘Yes,’ Farber, 33, said. “That’s what I’ve learned. When Emma’s like, ‘Baby, what do you think of this color? Tell me what color you like.’ I’m like, ‘I like light blue.’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, what about light gold?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I love gold.’”

The couple, who were close friends before they started dating, are putting a lot of focus on the entertainment for their nuptials.

“We want to put a lot of emphasis into the entertainment,” Slater explained. “I really want our guests to leave going, ‘Oh my god. That’s not what I expected at all.’ We really want to have some sort of surprises.”

“It’s gonna be one of those weddings where we want surprises every 10 to 15 minutes for the guests,” Farber said.

“Like a show!” Slater continued. “We want them to be like, ‘Oh, this isn’t just a DJ! Oh my god, this is a show’ and ‘This person’s gonna come out!’ and ‘These dancers are gonna appear!’ It’s going to be so much fun.”

Farber, who proposed to Slater during an episode of DWTS in October 2016, added the duo are going to have “a pretty crazy first dance.”

“As long as I get lifted up in the chair!” Slater said. “I said, ‘Listen, I can’t wait to do…’ I’m not Jewish, but Sasha’s been teaching me more about the traditions and I just want to get lifted up in the chair and sing Hava Nagila.”

The pair also plan to invite their DWTS cast members to their big day, which will be in L.A.

“We were looking at the list, it looks like kind of a wrap party to me,” Slater said. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’ll just invite everyone from the wrap party.’”

As for kids, Farber told Us, “I would be a dad tomorrow if I could,” but Slater wants to wait a year or two. “You’d be a great dad. He’d be really, really awesome. Yes, but not straight after, right?” Slater said.

“Not straight after,” Farber agreed.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

