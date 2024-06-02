Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has compared finding The One to a “full-time job.”

“I’m still single. Am I ready to mingle? To be honest with you, dating is so f—king hard,” Savchenko, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at Gurus magazine’s #30Voices30Days launch party on Saturday, June 1. “Sometimes, if I like the girl, I DM her. She [gives] me her phone number. I text her and she doesn’t reply for what feels, like, forever. Why am I trying so hard? Do I really need that? Am I so desperate to take you out?”

He continued, “I just want to have dinner with her. I just want some companionship. I don’t want to have sex with you right away.”

Savchenko was previously married to Elena Samodanova, with whom he shares two daughters, between 2006 and 2020. Following their split, he moved on with Elena Belle and they were together for three years. Savchenko and Belle, 39, split in April. As the choreographer has tried to put himself back out on the market, he realized that one of his dates last month was a “total catfish.”

“She did not look like her [Instagram and] she did not want to give me her phone number and preferred Instagram messages,” he told Us on Saturday at the event, which was held at the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. “I think that’s kind of a red flag right away.”

By the time, Savchenko met the woman at a restaurant “where she [wanted] to go,” he noticed that she did not look like any of her social media pictures.

“She comes in [a] sweatsuit, no makeup, no hair done. No effort, zero effort,” he recalled. “I felt, like, she just came to eat. She doesn’t even want to have a conversation with me. She said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re so different. You’re not even trying to flirt with me.’ I was like, why would I?”

While Savchenko did not see the individual again after the “depressing” outing, he’s not giving up hope of finding love — and he knows who his ideal partner is.

“Emily Ratajkowski,” he gushed. “I don’t have her number. Am I gonna DM her? She’s never gonna see it. She’s hot. She’s got kids. I got kids. She’s single. Let’s go have dinner. Let’s have fun.”

Ratajkowski, 32, shares son Sylvester, 3, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Savchenko already has a pitch for a perfect date idea.

“I’m a normal, simple dude. I’m from Russia. In our culture, we worship women,” he told Us. “That’s how we treat our women. I would ask her whether she wants me to pick her up or not. That’s her choice, whatever she’s comfortable with. We’ll meet, book a place [and] go have a nice dinner. I’m not looking for sex. I’m looking for conversation and connection. … I’m more of a relationship guy.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo