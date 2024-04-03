Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is back on the market after confirming his breakup from model Elena Belle.

“Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago,” Savchenko, 40, told Page Six on Tuesday, April 2. “It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?’”

While the professional dancer didn’t specify the exact reason for the split, Savchenko said he still “very much loves” Belle, 39, and has nothing negative to say about their relationship.

“She’s an amazing person and everything. It’s just the timing,” he explained. “We had been together for almost three years and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.”

Savchenko and Belle first started dating in 2021 after meeting through a mutual friend on the 4th of July. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the pair bonded over their love of fitness and wellness and being single parents.

Savchenko shares daughters Olivia and Zlata with ex-wife Elena Samodanova. As for Belle, she’s a mom to daughter Luna from her previous marriage to late husband Michael Theanne.

Throughout their relationship, both Savchenko and Belle would document their romantic vacations and date nights via social media.

But fans recently began questioning their relationship status after both parties unfollowed each other on Instagram last month.

Despite the recent breakup, Savchenko was still able to wrap up another Dancing With the Stars tour in March. The cast traveled to nearly 70 cities across the United States to perform various dances from the ABC show.

In a matter of weeks, Savchenko will exchange his ballroom dance shoes with the iconic Chippendales bow ties.

Starting April 25, the reality star will serve as a special guest host for the Chippendales at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. He’s also expected to join the world tour cast for six Atlantic City shows in July at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“I know you’re gonna love it,” Savchenko teased via his Instagram in March. “Come see me LIVE for my Vegas debut. Will I see you there?”

In his latest interview, Savchenko said the new job had nothing to do with the breakup.

“I wish her all the best and I’m sure she’ll be fine,” he said to Page Six. “She’s a super hot girl and everything. She’s awesome. I’m gonna miss her a lot.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Savchenko and Belle’s reps for additional comment.