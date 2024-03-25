Emma Slater received support from her former partner Mauricio Umansky during the Dancing With the Stars tour this past weekend.

“So happy to see @mumansky18 last night at the DWTS tour,” Slater, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 24. “Ahhhh super grateful that we were partnered on the show. If you met him, you already know he’s just the best. Annnnnd he stole the show just by being in the audience.”

In photos shared online, the pair could be seen in a friendly embrace while backstage at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, before Slater said goodbye to him outside the venue.

“Had so much fun watching @DancingWithTheStars tour and seeing all of you,” Umansky, 53, shared via Instagram Stories. “Rockstars.”

Umansky was partnered with Slater for season 32 of ABC’s reality show. The duo were eliminated in week six after dancing the Argentine tango.

Once the season wrapped, Slater went on to participate in the show’s traveling live tour that also includes Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold and other pros.

When they weren’t dancing in the ballroom, Umansky and Slater sparked romance rumors because of their chemistry. The speculation only grew when the pair were spotted holding hands in October 2023 during a dinner.

The dance partners, however, decided to set the record straight in a video during rehearsals.

“We do want to address this story, this whole thing, going out and about whether or not Emma and I are dating — whether we went out on a date,” Umansky shared via an Instagram Story at the time. “For full clarity, we are not dating.”

He continued, “When we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand, and she grabbed my hand, and we, you know, walked to the cars just recapping and summarizing and then the paparazzi caught that moment. It’s become a blown-out moment.”

The moment, however, did not sit well with Umansky’s estranged wife Kyle Richards.

“Listen, we are separated,” she said on a November 2023 episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “We’re allowed to do what we want. It’s just, you know, strange to see. I don’t know. We were married almost 28 years. So, that’s hard to see.”

In July 2023, both Richards, 55, and Umansky slammed rumors that they were divorcing. Instead, the twosome admitted to having “the most challenging” year of their marriage.

“We both love and respect each other tremendously,” they said in a joint statement. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The couple remain separated and have not filed for divorce.