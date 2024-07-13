Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy joyously introduce their newborn son to the world!

The Dancing With the Stars pros unveiled their baby boy’s name alongside a heartwarming close-up photo on Instagram on Friday, July 12.

“💙 Milan Maksim Chmerkovskiy 💙,” the couple declared in a joint post via Instagram. “Born 8:48 AM 〰️ 7/12/24 〰️ 8 pounds.”

“The fam is complete,” they added.

In the touching snapshot, little Milan appeared serene with his eyes peacefully closed, one tiny hand nestled against his head and the other gently resting on his swaddled blanket as Murgatroyd lovingly cradled him in a hospital bed.

Murgatroyd, 37, and Chmerkovskiy, 44, who also share sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 13 months, celebrated the new addition on their respective Instagram Stories.

The Australia native posted the announcement adorned with a pink and blue sticker that read, “Welcome to the world,” while the Ukrainian dancer expressed his excitement in the caption, “Today was a fantastic day!!! Welcome to the world Milan!!!”

Earlier on the same day, the TV personalities had announced the arrival of their third bundle of joy, sharing a snapshot of themselves with the newborn.

Related: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: ‘DWTS’ to Marri... Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven. The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while performing onstage in December […]

“He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!” Chmerkovskiy shared via Instagram.

“Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push!” the proud dad continued. “Also thank you all for the beautiful messages we have been receiving. Means a lot and very much appreciated.”

Just hours before Murgatroyd gave birth, Chmerkovskiy exclusively spoke to Us Weekly on the red carpet of the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where he expressed his readiness to rush to the hospital if his wife went into labor.

“We’re excited,” Chmerkovskiy shared. “The first one was like an out-of-body experience. The second was stress about doing it right. This one is exciting. I want him to come out. I want us to be done and complete and move on.”

Related: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Sweetest Moments With Sons Shai and Ri... Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have made their son, Shai, their star since welcoming him in February 2017. The Dancing With the Stars couple’s first child was born six months before the twosome tied the knot in New York in July 2017. “My Prince Shai….you gave me the title of Mother, and you have given […]

Murgatroyd had announced her pregnancy in February, mere months after welcoming son Rio.

“We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻 Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha!” she revealed via Instagram. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

The couple first crossed paths on Broadway in 2009 and later reconnected on Dancing With the Stars, sparking a romance in 2012. Their engagement followed in December 2015 during an onstage performance, and they officially tied the knot in July 2017 with a dual celebration: a small ceremony at City Hall and a grand 300-guest reception in New York City.