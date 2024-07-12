Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy.

“He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!,” Chmerkovskiy, 44, announced via Instagram.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro shared an image of Murgatroyd, 37, holding their new son, who joins their sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 13 months.

“Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push!,” Chmerkovskiy continued. “Also thank you all for the beautiful messages we have been receiving. Means a lot and very much appreciated.”

Murgatroyd also posted the news via her own Instagram Stories, captioning photos of the infant “Let’s go,” and, “He’s here.”

Just hours before Murgatroyd gave birth, Chmerkovskiy exclusively spoke to Us Weekly on the red carpet of the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where he said he was prepared to “run straight” to the hospital if his wife went into labor.

“We’re excited,” Chmerkovskiy said. “The first one was like an out-of-body experience. The second was stress about doing it right. This one is exciting. I want him to come out. I want us to be done and complete and move on.”

Still, Chmerkovskiy admitted he was “nervous” about bringing a newborn into today’s world.

“It’s responsibility multiplied by ADD and Capricorn and overachievements and such,” he explained. “It’s a competitive environment, this world we’re living in. It’s a lot of stress. I try to embrace it instead of being like, ‘We all need to meditate.’ I try and make it an energy source.”

As for how he and Murgatroyd attempt to navigate things as modern-day parents, Chmerkovskiy said it’s all about keeping “your circle small and constant and clear.”

It’s a beautiful thing to be different,” he added. “If you like to be that way over there, or if you like to be this way over here. For me, I’m waiting for the world to go back to where different and normal are OK.”

Murgatroyd announced she was pregnant in February, just months after giving birth to son Rio.

“We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻 Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha!” she wrote via Instagram. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”