Maks Chmerkovskiy thinks his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, has a variety of emotions as she enters the 36-week mark of her pregnancy.

“She’s ready to get back in the world. I know she wants to get back to her body,” Maks, 44, exclusively shared with Us Weekly while attending the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15. “I know it’s tough, but we’re constantly reminded that this is probably the last time we’re doing it. This probably is the last time she’s going to be in this situation.”

Back in February, the Dancing With the Stars pros surprised fans when they announced they were expecting baby No. 3. The couple are also parents to Shai, 7, and 12-month-old Rio.

“This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio),” Peta, 37, wrote via Instagram at the time. “But we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

While Maks joked that his wife is “huge” and “uncomfortable” as she nears her summer due date, both mom and dad feel sentimental about this chapter of their lives.

“She really is enjoying it as much as she can while being in the moment,” he explained. “But we are taking this in a little bit differently than the first time.”

Throughout his fatherhood journey, Maks has noticed a change in his behavior. When his oldest son was born, the So You Think You Can Dance judge admitted that he may have been a little overprotective. Now that Shai just completed first grade, Dad believes he passed a big test.

“He’s a great kid. Now I need to back off, let him grow up instead of being an overbearing parent,” Maks explained. “The first one you always are. Now I’ve got the second one who is hanging by the leg. You know what I mean?”

Before his wife welcomes another baby, Maks was able to step out and celebrate the success of his latest projects at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15. Although So You Think You Can Dance didn’t take home the Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety award, Maks and the season 2 cast of The Traitors celebrated winning Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series.

“I had the absolute most amazing time and so unexpectedly in the midst of my full on dad life!” he wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 16, when reflecting on the award show. “What a dream to live this life. I appreciate every moment.”

While Maks’ life may be full of surprises, he’s certainly pumped about what’s to come at home. When asked about his future dad-of-three title, the dancer joked: “We caught this baby by surprise, [but] this baby has no idea what’s coming. It’s happening, baby!”