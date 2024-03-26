Dancing With the Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd has another little one on the way.

In February 2024, Murgatroyd announced she was expecting her third child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. (The twosome also share sons Shai, 7, and 8-month-old Rio.)

“We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻Yes we know…we just had a baby…haha!” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram at the time. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are soooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

Chmerkovskiy later admitted that Murgatroyd’s pregnancy came as a “surprise” to them.

“I mean we have a 7-year-old, we have an 8-month-old and Peta’s 5 months pregnant. So yeah, it was a surprise,” he shared on a March episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Although their third pregnancy came as a shock, Chmerkovskiy exclusively told Us Weekly that “there’s no way” that he and Murgatroyd are done having kids yet.

“Because I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’ So as long as we have space,” he shared with Us in February.

Keep scrolling to see Murgatroyd’s baby bump photos throughout her third pregnancy: