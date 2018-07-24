Who needs a mirrorball trophy to show off when you have a diamond ring to hand out? Dancing With the Stars runner-up James Hinchcliffe is engaged to actress Becky Dalton, as the 31-year-old groom-to-be announced on Instagram on Monday, July 23.

“Wait, what?!” Hinchcliffe wrote, captioning a photo of himself and Dalton showing off her engagement ring. “I thought they said ‘til DEBT do us part’!” The IndyCar driver also added the hashtag “#BeckyGetsHinched.”

Dalton, 29, posted the same shot to Instagram, quipping, “Just got served a life sentence.”

The couple have known each other since high school, when they met in an acting class. Dalton even went to prom with Hinchcliffe when he needed a last-minute date.

“We went 12 years without seeing each other,” the Good Witch actress told the New York Post in August 2016. “Randomly, we would message each other through Facebook just to say, ‘Congratulations,’ because he always wanted to be a race car driver and I always wanted to be an actress.”

Dalton and Hinchcliffe finally reunited in person after she sent him a message of support after his near-fatal crash during an Indianapolis 500 practice run in May 2015.

Not only did the Ontario native recover from his severe injuries, but he went on to compete in Season 23 of DWTS a year later. Paired with pro Sharna Burgess, Hinchcliffe reached the finals, landed four perfect-10s, and was deemed “the best male dancer we have ever had on this show” by DWTS then-judge Julianne Hough.

