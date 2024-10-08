The competition on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars is officially heating up after Soul Train Night — and the judges are done taking it easy. Performances from the Monday, October 7, episode — the first of two this week — shook up the leaderboard with early favorites Dwight Howard and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, earning tough critiques on their cha-cha. Carrie Ann Inaba even said the routine was “hard to watch” before officially revealing her score. From mirrorballs to memoirs, see more of Us’ top stories below:

Garth Brooks briefly addressed the "elephant in the room" during a recent livestream after being accused of sexual assault by his former hairstylist earlier this month, saying, "A lot's happened in the last two weeks."

Hoda Kotb opened up about when she knew it was time to leave her post at the Today show, confessing that "something weird happened" when she turned 60.

In her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, Lisa Marie Presley revealed that she didn't bury her late son, Benjamin Keough, right away in the wake of his 2020 death.

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs after a two-game break, joining wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, in the VIP suite.

