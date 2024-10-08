It looks like Taylor Swift had a great time at last night’s Kansas City Chiefs home victory against New Orleans Saints — after the game, she partied with fellow WAG Chariah Gordon and celebrated the team’s win over a drink.

Gordon, who is engaged to Travis Kelce‘s teammate Mecole Hardman Jr, shared a video to her Instagram stories of the two women having fun in the Chiefs suite after the game. Swift, wearing a cute plaid mini-skirt and matching corset top, and still with face glitter dotted across her nose, chatted about the result with Gordon, while seemingly drinking wine from a plastic cup.

Then, Swift stepped back to show that she was awkwardly “photobombing” her own Eras tour poster which happens to be displayed proudly on the wall in the Chiefs suite!

As the women discuss in the video, it’s now a “bye week” for the team, meaning that Kelce will get some time off to chill and recover ahead of his next fixture. Conveniently, Swift still has another week or so before the Eras tour starts up again, with her scheduled to perform in Miami on Friday October 18. It means the pair should actually be able to enjoy some quality time together outside of football stadiums and concert arenas. As Swift herself puts it in Gordon’s video, “perfect is the word!”.

It’s not the first time Swift and Gordon have partied together at Arrowhead Stadium; in fact, their cute post-game videos are becoming something of a tradition. In September, at the last Chiefs game Swift attended, against Baltimore Ravens, Gordon also posted some fun Stories with Swift in which the singer said she was “feeling fantastic” about the team’s result. And on the same night, the two high-profile Chiefs couples posed for photos together too.

Swift’s hotly-anticipated appearance at last night’s game should serve to end speculation that she and Kelce are on the rocks. The couple have now been together for well over a year, and appear to be just as in love as ever, wearing coordinating outfits and being spotted kissing and hugging too.

Later last night, Gordon shared another Instagram Story showing that she was doing shots of what appeared to be tequila with a mystery friend with a red-trimmed manicure — but it doesn’t seem to match with Swift’s look for the evening, so it looks like she roped in another WAG to keep the party going.

Either way, there could well be some sore heads in Kansas City this morning — we’re guessing it’s not just the players who are grateful for that bye week!