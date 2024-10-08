Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were Twinning in Their Chiefs Game Day Attire

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were twinning in their game-day attire.

Swift, 34, chose a flirty gray-and-red plaid skirt and corset top to watch Kelce, 35, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7. And as he walked into Arrowhead Stadium for the game, Kelce was spotted wearing a collared shirt that also had a gray-and-red plaid print.

It was Swift’s first time cheering on Kelce after missing the team’s two previous victories on the road. She brought her dad, Scott Swift, and briefly hugged fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes ahead of the Chiefs-Saints showdown, where Mahomes, 29, wore a flashy, all-red suit and Kylie Kelce kept it casual in an “Alright Nah” T-shirt to promote Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Swift has recently stepped up the glam quotient at her Chiefs game appearances. In September, she remixed the Canadian tuxedo in a fierce denim corset and thigh-high red Giuseppe Zanotti boots during the team’s season opener.

Related: Travis Kelce‘s Style Evolution Travis Kelce might be one of the NFL’s most accomplished tight ends, but he is equally known for his stylish ensembles off the field. Kelce’s style frequently makes a splash ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs game, whether he struts into a stadium in a tailored suit or a designer two-piece. “Without a doubt, I […]

From time to time, she and Kelce have seemingly coordinated their outfits in public. They sported a similar color palette while attending the US Open last month, she in a red-and-white gingham Reformation dress and he in white Gucci polo shirt and matching cardigan with red stripe accents. (He later compared his look to cartoon character Mr. Magoo.)

Like his girlfriend, Kelce has a playful sense of game-day style, whether he struts into the stadium in a sleek tailored suit or an autumnal plaid button-down.

“Without a doubt, I think the football world is starting to kind of come around to being that fashion-forward mentality,” Kelce told Complex magazine in September 2021. “And our game days are 16, 17 weeks, now 18 weeks out of the year. So it’s like we get, almost, anticipation for those big-time moments. It’s almost like it’s a red carpet every single week.”

The tight end and the pop star have been a power couple ever since they made their public debut in September 2023 when Swift attend her first Chiefs game. (She later celebrated his third Super Bowl victory on the field in February 2024.)

Related: Taylor Swift‘s Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce‘s Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game day outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Despite her recent no-shows in the stands, there was no trouble in paradise for the twosome.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their schedules are going to be getting super-busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows.”

Swift has been on hiatus from her Eras Tour since August. Concerts resume later this month before wrapping for good in December.