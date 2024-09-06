Are you ready for some football? The 2024-2025 NFL season has officially commenced. We can’t deliver a play-by-play recap of the season opener. However, we’ve got you covered with a fierce fashion recap. Taylor Swift kicked off the season in style on Thursday, September 5, in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. His team, the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens. As to be expected, Swift was dressed to impress in a denim corset and a matching pair of shorts.

The paparazzi snapped shots of her walking into Arrowhead Stadium in a glam look that screams transitional slay. She accessorized her look with vampy over-the-knee boots, a black handbag and gold jewelry and her signature red lipstick. Swift’s remix of the classic Canadian tuxedo was so fierce! Details about Swift’s look haven’t been confirmed, but we found a near-spot-on version on Amazon and it only costs $40!

The Imily Bela Denim Corset is a sight to see. It has a spaghetti strap design and six stitched stripes down the middle. It has a curved hem that’s an absolute standout feature. The trendy blouse comes in four colors, including a blue style that looks just like the one Swift wore. The scoop-neck blouse has a back zipper for easy wear.

There are so many chic ways to style this denim corset. You can take a page out of Swift’s playbook and rock it with matching denim. If you want to dress it up, you can pair it with flowy trousers and closed-toe heels. You can even layer it underneath a blazer or a cardigan.

See it: Get the Imily Bela Denim Corset for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Summer is gradually transitioning into fall, but Swift unveiled a red-hot look that’s perfect no matter the weather. Want to get in on the denim-on-denim look? We included a few other options below so you can snag a similar vibe.

Shop more denim corsets we love: