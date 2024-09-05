Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As if Selena Gomez didn’t already have Us buying into all of her Rare Beauty makeup, she’s got us lusting after her style as well. This summer, she wore a cute printed maxi dress we had to add to our carts immediately — and the same goes for her recent classically fall trench coat.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was just spotted at the Telluride Film Festival in a tan trench coat that we now want as the centerpiece of our fall wardrobe. She basically went French girl chic with the rest of her outfit with a pair of blue jeans, a red and white striped top from Simple Retro, the Dolce Vita Notice Sneakers and these Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings.

We love her coat pick, the Nikola Padded Trench Coat from The Frankie Shop, but it’s a bit of a wallet breaker, coming in at $654. But to our luck, we were able to find an eerily similar version on Amazon — and it’s only $70.

Get the Saodimallsu Double Breasted Trench Coat with Pockets for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Nicole Kidman's LBD Is So Quiet Luxury — A $37 Amazon Lookalike Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Nicole Kidman’s formula for transitional summer-to-fall dressing? Keeping it simple, classic and versatile — with an LBD! The Bombshell actress was recently spotted attending the Venice Film Festival in an outfit that was basically the embodiment of the […]

Stay warm and cozy this fall, all while recreating Gomez’s coat style, with the Saodimallsu Double Breasted Trench Coat. Similar to the actress,’ the coat has a chic oversized fit, contrast button closures, a notched lapel and a double-breasted design. It also features a similar fabric, made with a warm and wool-like polyester, rayon and spandex fabric blend.

Get the coat in tan, the most similar color to Gomez’s pick, or in a different color option like white or gray if that suits your style better. You’ll also find that it comes with pockets on both sides and is available in sizes S-XXL. Note: The brand says it must be hand washed (or dry cleaned) only.

The coat is both a versatile and functional pick, so it can truly go with most any fall outfit! Its most important feature: keeping you warm when those cool fall days start to set in. A great buy for the money, the coat can also be used in the spring and winter months. Elevate it with a dress, boots, heels or a hat or dress it down with leggings and tennis shoes for a casual coffee date.

Related: Martha Stewart Uses This $28 Bestselling Lengthening Mascara One thing about it, we can always depend on Martha Stewart for a good product recommendation. The lifestyle media mogul is always filled with product tips and tricks — and her latest beauty obsession is an Amazon bestselling mascara. In a video with Allure, Stewart shared her 10-minute makeup routine, which consisted of a variety […]

Maybe you love Gomez’s idea of a trench coat but you’re looking for a more lightweight layer? Or maybe you’d prefer it in a different color? No need to sweat! We’ve found a few other options below so you can find one that’s best for your closet.

Shop more tan trench coats we love:

Not your style? Explore more trench coats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Carey Mulligan Uses This $30 Amazon Bestselling Hair Oil Carey Mulligan has gone through many eras of great hair — and she’s finally revealed what keeps it so shiny, smooth and healthy-looking! Clearly in her rich mom era, the Great Gatsby actress shared in a video with Vogue her “Parent-Teacher Conference” beauty look. The look consisted of an array of luxe skincare and makeup […]