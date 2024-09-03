Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nicole Kidman’s formula for transitional summer-to-fall dressing? Keeping it simple, classic and versatile — with an LBD!

The Bombshell actress was recently spotted attending the Venice Film Festival in an outfit that was basically the embodiment of the quiet luxury trend, which took the fashion world by storm in the last year. She wore a black, V-neck midi puff-sleeve dress from Bottega Veneta, paired with cat-eye sunglasses, some white mules and black and gold earrings from Roberto Coin.

The standout piece from her ‘fit though was obviously her LBD, since its quiet luxury style is versatile and can literally be worn on repeat. Her style is a mere $3,700, but thankfully we were able to find a lookalike on Amazon that’s 99% less.

Get the Lucrosun V-Neck Short Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress (Originally $39) for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lucrosun V-Neck Short Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress gets you Kidman’s designer style without the budget-busting price tag. It, too, has puff sleeves, a V-neckline, a fit-and-flare design and a midi length. Unlike Kidman’s, it adds two even more flattering details: a cinched bodice and a tiered skirt.

The dress features a back zipper, to make it easy to slip into, and a 100% polyester fabric, which makes it simple to throw in the wash. It comes in Kidman’s color selection, black, which is a fantastic choice since it can be used for date nights, work and several things in between. However, it also comes in several other colors to choose from — a major benefit if you like the way the dress fits your body!

Kidman’s outfit makes the perfect transitional ‘fit, since it’s worn with simple heels. However, the dress can also be worn in the middle of summer, paired with sandals and a straw hat, or in the fall with boots and a denim jacket. Kidman also proved that this style can be made into a quiet luxury outfit, but it also fits seamlessly with several other styles like minimalism, boho and romantic.

If you love Kidman’s style but want it in a different silhouette, length or color, we’ve got you covered! We rounded up a couple of other black puff-sleeve dress picks that caught our eye as well below!

Shop more puff sleeve black dresses we love:

Not your style? Explore more black dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

