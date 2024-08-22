Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When a product is that good, it’s hard to stop talking about it! That’s why Kyle Richards and I can’t keep quiet about this tinted sunscreen — Sofia Richie-Grainge loves it too.

Considering its massive celebrity backing, I had high hopes when I first tested out the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen at the beginning of this summer. I mean, Richards rarely goes on any of her Amazon lives without talking about it in some way, shape or form. This includes her latest livestream about her beach day essentials and her spring break haul livestream where she called it “the absolute best.”

It’s also been recommended by several other A-listers like Richie-Grainge, Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian — so I knew it had to be good. After three months of testing, the sunscreen has solidified its place as a go-to in my beauty routine, not only for how well it protects my skin, but also for how well it pairs with my makeup.

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46 for just $45 at EltaMD!

Related: I’ve Tried Hundreds of Facial Sunscreens — These 5 Feel Totally Weightless Everyone knows they should wear sunscreen every day, but that doesn’t mean everyone actually does. Thick, heavy, pore-clogging sunscreen formulas are partially to blame. Many of us are still scarred by the uncomfortable SPF our moms slathered on us as kids, but new sunscreen innovations are shifting the tides. There are plenty of sunscreens that […]

With this facial sunscreen, my skin hasn’t seen a sunburn all summer thanks to its SPF of 46 and micronized zinc oxide base, shielding my face from UVA and UVB rays. However, it does so much more than that. In a mineral formula approved by celebrities, it has healthy-skin ingredients, including 5% niacinamide for blemishes and discoloration, hyaluronic acid for hydration and vitamin E for smoothing wrinkles and fine lines.

But that’s not all! My favorite part about the sunscreen, which kicked all of my other ones to the curb, is its face-smoothing tint. It literally acts as an IRL filter for the skin, color-correcting it, smoothing it out and providing it with some color to bring it to life. It pairs well with my foundation, but it’s made me confident enough to put the makeup down on some days as well.

Another thing about the sunscreen that I love, and have to assume celebrities do as well, is how safe it is to wear. It doesn’t include any of the bad stuff like parabens, dyes, fragrances, oils and is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested. It’s even recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for daily use. The brand recommends applying every two hours when out in the sun, which I found to be pretty accurate for my use as well.

Related: Christie Brinkley Revealed Her ‘Favorite’ $20 Sunscreen Take one look at Christie Brinkley and you’d never guess for a second that the former supermodel just celebrated her 70th birthday this year. She looks so good, in fact, that she helped Sports Illustrated celebrate their 60th anniversary, posing alongside many other icons for the cover. So when she’s opening up about the sunscreen […]

The sunscreen comes in at $45 for the 1.7 oz bottle, which is a little on the pricier end, but for its effectiveness and celebrity and editor backing, it’s well worth the spend. A little goes a long way with it, so the bottle is bound to last you a few months of use before you have to restock. Pretty soon, you’ll be joining the rest of Us in recommending it to everyone you meet as well.

See it: Get the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46 for just $45 at EltaMD!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop the entire EltaMD UV Clear Collection here!

Related: This Kim Kardashian-Approved Whipped Sunscreen Is Finally Back in Stock on Amazon Just because the summer’s ending doesn’t mean sun protection should! We still have weeks until the UV index dips — and even when it does, who’s to say we won’t be vacationing this winter? Kim Kardashian isn’t skimping on sun protection yet, recently posting an Instagram story with a five-product lineup of sunscreen spray, oil, […]