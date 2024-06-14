Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Take one look at Christie Brinkley and you’d never guess for a second that the former supermodel just celebrated her 70th birthday this year. She looks so good, in fact, that she helped Sports Illustrated celebrate their 60th anniversary, posing alongside many other icons for the cover. So when she’s opening up about the sunscreen that keeps her skin looking so youthful, we are all ears — especially when it’s of the drugstore variety.

Sunscreen is of the utmost importance to Brinkley, having been diagnosed with skin cancer earlier this year. After having gone through surgery to remove the cancer, “various companies” sent her a “range of sunblocks” to try, as she revealed in an interview with The Today Show. The mom of three then gave them all a test and narrowed it down to her two “favorites,” one being Supergoop’s Play Everyday Lotion. The other, which proves that expensive is not always better, is La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen, which is just $20 on Amazon.

Get the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Helping to keep the supermodel’s skin protected and healthy, this facial sunscreen has a high SPF of 60, antioxidants and Cell-Ox Shield technology, which is a sun-filtering system that blocks out harmful UVA and UVB rays. Great for both sensitive and acne-prone skin, it absorbs pore-clogging oils and is oil-, fragrance-, octinoxate-free and oxybenzone-free, as well as non-comedogenic. It also provides a non-white cast, matte finish, which is great for oily skin.

This sunscreen is far from just being Brinkley’s favorite though — it’s also the top choice of many shoppers. Proving that many people are prepping for sunnier days ahead, over 20,000 of the 1.7 oz bottles have been purchased in just the last month. This product also has a massive amount of five-star ratings, over 12,400 to be exact, with a major database of shoppers sharing their love for the product.

One of those five-star reviewers said that this is the “best sunscreen” they’ve tried for their “very sensitive skin.” “[I’m] susceptible to easy sunburn and sometimes lotions burn my skin,” they said. “[This] lotion is very easy to apply and disappears immediately. [There’s been] not one sunburn of skin in the past two months.”

Of course, its major sun protection is the main reason we’ll be stocking up on this sunscreen for the summer. But the very close second reason is that we know it’ll help to preserve our skin to look youthful as Brinkley’s does in her 70s. And the best part is that it will not break our budget to do so, coming in at just $20 on Amazon.

