When you think of the skincare products that might be on the vanity of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, you probably think you’d only see the best of the best in luxury picks. And while that might be partially true for some things, this isn’t the case for her go-to sunscreen. In fact, her favorite one is on sale right now for just $14 on Amazon.

In an interview with The Strategist, Hilton listed the Bliss Block Star Tinted Sunscreen as one of the things she “can’t live without.” The 65-year-old with “very sensitive skin” said that she’s tried “so many different sunscreens,” and somehow, the sun still gets to her. But this one from Bliss is “the best at protecting” her skin.

“I just love the way it goes on,” Hilton said. “It’s actually a great primer if you decide that you’re going to go put a little makeup on.”

Get the Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Invisible Daily Tinted Sunscreen (originally $25) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

True to its name, the tinted sunscreen is a star at blocking your skin from the sun, made with an SPF of 30 and a 100% vegan mineral base. It contains skin-healthy ingredients, made with antioxidants like blueberry, acai and green tea extracts. We also have to assume that Hilton like its skin-perfecting tint, non-greasy formula and zero white-cast application.

It’s not just a star in Hilton’s eyes though, it’s also a staple in the routines of Amazon shoppers as well. It’s currently racked up over 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, with many glowing reviews that follow. Clearly shoppers are also prepping for summer, seeing that over 5,000 bottles of it have been bought just this last month.

One 51-year-old shopper echoed Hilton’s sentiments saying that it’s “the absolute best tinted sunscreen” they’ve used on their “oily, sensitive, and fairly light colored skin.”

“I cannot count how many spf facial moisturizers I have used throughout the years that have made my skin shiny and subject to breakouts,” they said. “This is the first time a product has applied evenly, has not caked or settled in lines, has not caused any distress to my skin, and has kept my complexion matte for the entire day.”

Take it from Hilton who’s likely tested and vetted some of the most expensive sunscreens out there, this drugstore version is the only one that’s actually worth your money. The best part? You can now snag it on sale for 42% off on Amazon, making it just $14.

