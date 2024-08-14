Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just because the summer’s ending doesn’t mean sun protection should! We still have weeks until the UV index dips — and even when it does, who’s to say we won’t be vacationing this winter? Kim Kardashian isn’t skimping on sun protection yet, recently posting an Instagram story with a five-product lineup of sunscreen spray, oil, lotion and yes, whip.

If you haven’t heard of Vacation Whip, all you need to know is that it’s a whipped sunscreen mousse that’s gone viral on social media, selling out and accruing a long list of A-list fans. “Actually obsessed w this whip sunscreen,” Kardashian wrote. “It’s insane.”

It used to be something we could only dream about, but the Classic Whip is finally back in stock on Amazon! The dermatologist-developed formula is described as “dessert for your skin”, combining SPF 30 with the smell of vacation — banana, coconut, pool and swimsuit lycra — and nourishing ingredients. A tilt valve really seals the whipped cream deal!

Nobody likes the feeling of sticky, greasy sunscreen and this one is anything but. Coconut oil, banana extract and shea oil serve as natural hydrators while vitamin E and aloe vera provide antioxidants that soothe sun-exposed skin. It goes on invisible and lightweight, spreading like whipped cream — without a white cast — and giving skin a “lighter than air” feel. And since it’s designed for all skin tones, you’ll be streak-free — guaranteed!

The formula absorbs quickly into your skin and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you’ll be fully protected while you splash about. This clean whip is free of ingredients that harm the environment (and your skin!) like parabens, PEG, oxybenzone and octinoxate, making it Hawaii Reef Compliant and safe to wear in the ocean. It’s a win-win for you and Mother Earth!

All it takes is a ping pong ball-sized dollop per limb, so the can should last you a while! The price is a bit steep for sunscreen, but according to reviewers and our friend Kim Kardashian, it’s a splurge well worth it — especially considering the sunscreen comes with a car freshener, too!

Since it’s finally back in stock, we’re grabbing a few cans to ensure we’re set for the rest of this season, our winter travels and even next summer . . . because who knows, it’ll probably be sold out again!

Get the Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen for $23 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

