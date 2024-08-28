Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Heidi Klum just showed Us how to nail transitional summer-to-fall fashion!
The supermodel-turned-television host was just spotted heading to the America’s Got Talent set in Los Angeles wearing transitional fashion perfection. She wore an all-denim ensemble, with a bodycon denim dress and matching quilted bag. The style inspired Us because it’s perfect for wearing by itself on warm days and with a jacket in the fall. So, we found a $37 lookalike dress on Amazon to recreate her style — and shoppers say it makes them look like “a million bucks!”
Get the Utcoco Side Slit Bodycon Midi Denim Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Utcoco Midi Denim Dress gives us the same sexy, bodycon denim style as Klum’s but at an affordable price point. Like Klum’s, the dress is sleeveless and is of a midi length. It also, however, has a few variations from the model’s, such as its lighter wash, scoop neckline and zip-up bodice feature. Soft against the skin, the dress is made of a cotton, decron and spandex fabric blend, which makes it slightly stretchy too.
Shoppers seem to think it makes a great season-shifting dress as well, seeing that over 400 were bought within the last month. It also has dozens of five-star ratings, with this shopper saying it “looks like it cost four times what it did.”
“It fits like a glove, [is] super sexy and quite fitted but looks wonderful on,” they said. “[It’s] very comfortable and [is] great quality. [I] love the color of the denim.”
It comes in a light wash, which is closest to what Klum wore, but also a black wash, which would be great for a going-out dress. You can make it a statement all-denim look like Klum did, pairing it with a matching bag and shoes. Or you can tone it down with different colors and textures, such as some nude heels and a cropped jacket.
Love the look but want a flowier style? Or maybe you’d prefer something more Western? To help you find your ideal denim dress, we added a few of our other favorites below!
Shop more denim dresses we love:
- LookbookStore Button Down Tiered Babydoll Denim Dress — $46!
- BZB Crewneck Vintage Denim Mini Dress with Pockets — $45!
- Allegra K Button Down Sweetheart Neck Denim Dress — $46!
- Wrangler Retro Long Sleeve Western Snap Dress — $50!
- Zilcremo Denim Button Down Distressed Shirt Dress — was $64, now $37!
Not your style? Explore more denim dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!