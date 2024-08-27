Madonna Uses This Affordable Hair Dryer You Can Get on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Madonna is one of those celebrities that will never go out of style. She’s a music legend, a style icon and, though not often mentioned, her hair is #goals. I know countless people who take photos of the singer to their colorist to get the same cool blonde, but her styling is also top tier thanks to the WavyTalk Pro Fast Styling Hair Dryer.

I’ve learned many things over the six years I’ve been a beauty writer, and when it comes to hair, the dryer you use matters so much more than any styling product you use. A good hair dryer can make a major difference when it comes to frizz and damage, and this relatively affordable option was designed to promote shine and keep hair healthy, all while drying hair at lightning fast speeds.

Get the WavyTalk Pro Fast Styling Hair Dryer for $100 on Amazon!

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons recently used the dryer on Madonna, and it quickly gained the singer’s seal of approval — for many reasons. First off, because of the singer’s jam-packed schedule, using tools that cut down on styling time is extremely important. The powerful engine on the WavyTalk Pro is able to dry hair in three to five minutes with its 110,000 RPM motor.

That power doesn’t compromise hair structure because it utilizes high-speed airflow rather than extremely high temperatures to wick away moisture. That said, with three temperature and speed settings, you’re still able to find the right mode for your hair type and needs.

You may be thinking, doesn’t high speeds cause frizz? It can when you’re driving top down in the car, but this hair dryer is programmed with negative ions that eliminate static electricity and naturally smooth hair to prevent flyaways and keep your mane silky smooth and shiny.

Don’t let the “Pro” in the name scare you either. The tool’s featherweight design and comprehensible magnetic attachments make it ideal for at-home use. Aside from Fitzsimmons and Madonna, Amazon shoppers are also obsessed with it.

“First, the hair dryer looks sleek. Love the futuristic appearance,” one reviewer writes. “Second, it is very light weight, easy to use and hold. It heats up quickly and dries my hair in no time. I also like the add on for curly hair so my fiance and I also share the same hair dryer! Great and easy to use product overall.”

If you’ve ever wanted to recreate a salon-worthy blowout from your home, the WavyTalk Pro Fast Styling Hair Dryer can help you achieve that. Plus, how cool would it be knowing you use the same hair dryer as Madonna? Shop today!

