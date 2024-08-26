Your account
Kyra Sedgwick Has Been Using This Eyelash Curler Since the ’80s

By
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra SedgwickAraya Doheny/FilmMagic

While many of Us suffer from beauty FOMO, Kyra Sedgwick stays loyal to products that get the job done — particularly the Shiseido Eyelash Curler, which she credits with lifting her lashes. The Closer actress recently shared her beauty must-haves with The Strategist, emphasizing her love for this eyelash curler.

“I’ve actually been using this since the ’80s,” Sedgwick tells The Strategist. “It’s like I’m stuck in the ’80s and am hopeless in the makeup department. I don’t know how to put on makeup, but I do know how to curl my eyelashes and use mascara. I have really deep-set eyes, and this is the only lash curler that works for me. It can get into my eye socket (that sounds so gross) so I can curl right at the lash line. Also, Shiseido gives you a couple of extra rubber pads for it so you can use it for a long time. There are definitely some curlers are super-supercheap, but they’re not worth it. This one is.”

Get the Shiseido Eyelash Curler for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Shiseido Eyelash Curler is a cult-favorite product with a broad curve that can grab every lash without pinching the eyelid. It can effectively crimp and curl lashes for any eye shape. Celebrity makeup artists Patrick Ta and Vanessa Scali shared with Elle in 2022 that they also swear by this $25 product.

The eyelash curler has received over 2,600 five-star reviews. A five-star shopper raved that the eyelash curler was “the most effective in getting all my eyelashes and extending them to make them look longer.” Another customer shared they’ve been using this same eyelash curler “since high school.” A final shopper noted that the eyelash curler is “worth the extra money.”

Make sure to grab this celebrity-loved eyelash curler for $25.

