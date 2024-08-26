Kyra Sedgwick Has Been Using This Eyelash Curler Since the ’80s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While many of Us suffer from beauty FOMO, Kyra Sedgwick stays loyal to products that get the job done — particularly the Shiseido Eyelash Curler, which she credits with lifting her lashes. The Closer actress recently shared her beauty must-haves with The Strategist, emphasizing her love for this eyelash curler.

“I’ve actually been using this since the ’80s,” Sedgwick tells The Strategist. “It’s like I’m stuck in the ’80s and am hopeless in the makeup department. I don’t know how to put on makeup, but I do know how to curl my eyelashes and use mascara. I have really deep-set eyes, and this is the only lash curler that works for me. It can get into my eye socket (that sounds so gross) so I can curl right at the lash line. Also, Shiseido gives you a couple of extra rubber pads for it so you can use it for a long time. There are definitely some curlers are super-supercheap, but they’re not worth it. This one is.”

