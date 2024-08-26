Kyra Sedgwick Has Been Using This Eyelash Curler Since the ’80s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While many of Us suffer from beauty FOMO, Kyra Sedgwick stays loyal to products that get the job done — particularly the Shiseido Eyelash Curler, which she credits with lifting her lashes. The Closer actress recently shared her beauty must-haves with The Strategist, emphasizing her love for this eyelash curler.
The Shiseido Eyelash Curler costs $25 at Amazon.
The Shiseido Eyelash Curler is a cult-favorite product with a broad curve that can grab every lash without pinching the eyelid. It can effectively crimp and curl lashes for any eye shape. Celebrity makeup artists Patrick Ta and Vanessa Scali shared with Elle in 2022 that they also swear by this $25 product.
The eyelash curler has received over 2,600 five-star reviews. A five-star shopper raved that the eyelash curler was “the most effective in getting all my eyelashes and extending them to make them look longer.” Another customer shared they’ve been using this same eyelash curler “since high school.” A final shopper noted that the eyelash curler is “worth the extra money.”
