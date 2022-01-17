Lizzo’s Makeup Artist Adores This Eyelash Curler: ‘Everyone Needs This’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All the rumors are true! We really are about to introduce you to a beauty buy you’ll rely on for years and years (and years). It’s a little tool that could make a huge difference in your look, and there’s no need to ever charge it or replace a battery. It’s old school yet timeless, and it’s key to getting lashes like Lizzo!

Our eyelashes are ultimately just little wispy hairs, but accentuating them with something like this eyelash curler can create an undeniable, glamorous change. Lizzo’s go-to makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, explained why this Kevyn Aucoin pick is the way to go!

Get the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler for just $21 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Mayo, who has also worked with names like Mariah Carey and Tinashe, gave InStyle the lowdown on this curler: “The width of the opening fits every single lash into it, and the unique curvature allows for getting as close to the lash bed as possible. Everyone needs this in their makeup bag; even on days where you are not wearing makeup, it instantly opens up the eye and creates a fluttery, wide-eyed effect.”

We remember being younger, buying an eyelash curler from the dollar store and being confused when it didn’t seem to do anything. No one told Us until later just how much of a difference it makes when you reach for a better brand instead. This professional-quality one is so impressive and well-made, one reviewer even said theirs is “14 years old and still works like its new”!

Get the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler for just $21 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This eyelash curler has nearly 400 reviews on Nordstrom’s website right now, and shoppers are calling it “the best curler ever made” — the “best best best ever.” One says “your lashes will be flirt-worthy in no time” once you try it, while others note how they love how it delivers a “natural curl” rather than an “extreme bend.” They can easily spot the differences between this curler and others, noting how it “always catches the very corner lashes” and how it provides a “very comfortable” curling experience thanks to the “thicker, wider and softer” rubber pad. Many are even in agreement that this curler is a better choice than Shu Uemera’s!

This stainless steel curler should be used before mascara, but the brand also recommends using it again once your mascara is dry for “glamorous lashes.” Hold it upside down to target your bottom lashes as well! Of course, you can always use no mascara on more minimal days, as Mayo noted. Just a little curl can lead to a lot of compliments — and confidence!

Get the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler for just $21 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty here and explore other beauty tools at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!