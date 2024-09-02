Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing about it, we can always depend on Martha Stewart for a good product recommendation. The lifestyle media mogul is always filled with product tips and tricks — and her latest beauty obsession is an Amazon best-selling mascara.

In a video with Allure, Stewart shared her 10-minute makeup routine, which consisted of a variety of luxe beauty products like the Westman Atelier Contour Stick and the Cle de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation. She did however, also use one product that’s decently affordable: the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara. The lengthening mascara is just $28 on Amazon and is a staple for shoppers, seeing that over 10,000 tubes were bought just last month.

Get the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

A previous model and current beauty lover herself, we have to assume that Stewart loves this mascara for these main two reasons: it lengthens and fans out her lashes and has an entirely clean formula. It’s made of a lash-healthy blend of ingredients such as arginine, beeswax and shea butter that help to lengthen them for the long term. It’s also made with a dual-sided brush that separates and lifts every lash. And even though it’s clean, it’s still has an incredibly effective, clump-, flake- and smudge-free formula.

The mascara isn’t just a favorite of Stewart’s though, shoppers love it too, as it’s racked up over 3,700 five-star ratings.

One reviewer called it their “all time favorite mascara” and said they love it “mostly for how easy it is to remove at the end of the day.”

“It stays in place all day with a beautiful volume added to my eyelashes, but it comes off so easily with water when washing my face,” they said. “It does not leave black smears all down my face like most mascaras making this the easiest clean up at the end of a long day each day.”

Like Stewart, you probably have better things to do like tending to your garden. So, not only does this mascara make the shopping process easier, since it’s easy to order on Amazon, it’s also easy to apply. Simply, swipe and go!

See it: Get the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Ilia here and more mascaras here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

