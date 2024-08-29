Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you ever feel like your hair isn’t as healthy as it could be? We get it. Over time, our hair can lose its vitality and shine, but it doesn’t have to be that way. What’s more, you must invest in a hair spray that has nutrients to nurse your tresses back to life. Madison LeCroy, known for being an American television personality, is known for having gorgeous hair. We found her favorite nourishing and healthy hair rescue spray, and we’re sure you’ll love it, too — it’s only $35 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, LeCroy said this hair spray is her favorite because of its effects and properties. “If you just use this, it will do the same thing that a keratin treatment or a Brazilian blowout will do without chemically changing your hair.”

With how greatly it can improve all hair types, we can see why!

This Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue Spray will help nurse your hair back to health efficiently — seriously! It features a patent-pending technology that consists of AHA and Omega-9 to strengthen and rebuild hair inside and out. Also, it comes dermatologist tested, is color safe — and it’s vegan.

To use this spray, apply 10-20 pumps to towel-dried, clean hair. Next, gently comb it through. Then, leave it on for 90 seconds before styling your hair — and that’s it! There’s no need to rinse it out or add extra steps to the process.

While reviewing and gushing over this hair rescue spray, one Amazon reviewer said, “Incredible! I finally tried this just before doing a big chop of dry hair. Now, I don’t feel like I need such a big cut! My hair is SO much healthier and softer and lays nice when air-dried. Exactly what I needed and so much more than I expected! Also, it’s so easy to use!”

Another reviewer added, “I have a lot of frizzy, curly hair, and this spray makes blow drying/straightening so easy! It also comes out much shinier with the finished product.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to repair your tresses and get them back to their lustrous, healthy state, you should try this Madison LeCroy-approved Wella Professionals hair rescue spray for an easy option!

Get the Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue Spray for $35 at Amazon!

