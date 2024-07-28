Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to applying heat to your hair, it can be scary and damaging — seriously! But it doesn’t have to be! One way to take care of your hair is by using a heat protectant spray to apply oils to your hair before using your favorite flat iron. We found a healthy heat protectant spray that will make sure your tresses stay nice and strong — and it’s only $14 at Amazon!
This Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray is a healthy way to protect your tresses from heat damage and split ends. It features ingredients like argan and coconut oil to amplify its protection abilities, and it leaves behind a delightful scent. Furthermore, it’s suitable for all hair types.
Get the Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray for $14 (was $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of July 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.
To use this spray, you would section your hair and spritz it liberally on your hair before you put any type of heat on it. It’s really that simple! You can spray it on dry or wet hair, and it will protect your hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees. Also, this spray leaves a shine behind on hair that we’re sure you’ll love! This spray doesn’t have any parabens, dyes, alcohol or sulfates.m
While reviewing and gushing over this heat protectant spray, one reviewer noted, “I love this product! It has a delicate scent. And it leaves the hair looking brilliant.” Another reviewer added, “I have used this stuff for years, and I swear by it! It works so well and leaves my hair so smooth and soft.”
So, if you’re looking for a tool to help you protect your hair before using your flat irons on it, this heat-protectant spray from Hair Food could do the trick!
