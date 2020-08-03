#Goals! Kaia Gerber loves holding her pup in a teeny-tiny bikini almost as much as we love to see it.

The 18-year-old supermodel shares lots of super cool pics of herself in chic swimwear. From a bright-yellow look to a black string bikini, Gerber uses the bathing suit medium to consistently show off her impressively toned figure. No matter the occasion.

For instance, she even wore a swimsuit when she shared the news about her broken wrist. “Had a little accident but I’m okay!” the model wrote in a caption accompanying a pic of her in a cast and an olive green suit from Myra Swim on Saturday, May 18.

There’s one swimsuit in particular she can’t seem to get enough of. More than once, the supermodel has rocked a cheetah print two-piece from fellow model Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear collection, Tropic of C. She’s shared snaps of herself wearing this number while reading a book, swimming or simply striking a pose. She isn’t the only fan of the minimalist swim line. Other A-listers who’ve been spotted in pieces from Tropic of C include Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Vanessa Hudgens, Elsa Hosk, and Selena Gomez.

Not only is she comfortable in a swimsuit, but she also isn’t afraid to go totally nude. In fact, the L.A. native posed on the cover the September 2020 issue of Vogue Japan in nothing more than a thigh-high patent leather boots.

Keep scrolling to check out Gerber’s chives swimwear moments.

