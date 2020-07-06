Tess Holliday Poses in a String Bikini to Celebrate 35th Birthday

Happy belated birthday, Tess Holliday! The plus-size model celebrated her 35th birthday in style rocking an itty-bitty string bikini.

On Sunday, July 5, the redhead beauty took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself slaying in a black two-piece from Fashion to Figure. “[TW: Excessive ass] 😛 IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!!!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “So grateful to be 35, in a string bikini, fat as hell, in Palm Springs & surrounded by so much love! 🥳💞🎂” She also included two hashtags: #cancerseason and #effyourbeautystandards.

Standing in front of some cactus, Holliday is seen looking over her shoulder showing off her curvy backside in a thong bottom in the first pic. For the second snap, she’s striking a post with one hand on her hip and a sheer black cover-up flowing in the wind.

Many flocked to the comments to celebrate alongside her. “Happy birthday baby!!!!!🔥❤️❤️” celebrity makeup artist Sir John wrote. “Happy Birthday my Beautiful Queen,” Meghan Markle’s makeup pro Daniel Martin wrote. “I LOVE YOU and so honored to have you on my life!!! My Seattle sister FOREVER! 🙌🏼❤️🎂”

British singer Paloma Faith also commented, “Happy birthday hot tamale.”

While promoting her partnership with Isle of Paradise, Holliday spoke with Us about working with brand that love her sense of self. “I am [appreciative] to be able to partner with brands like this that are doing the best they can to make their mark in the beauty world and be inclusive of all kinds of people,” she said. “I mean, if people still want to hire my 34-year-old fat butt for campaigns and let me be myself then I’m all for it.”

Well she’s not 34 anymore! But she’s clearly still killing the confidence game.

