Kendall Jenner Stuns in Burberry's Latest Campaign — and She Shot It Herself!

Kendall Jenner is at it again! The 24-year-old model stars in the Burberry campaign — and she shot the whole thing herself!

On Tuesday, July 1, the design house introduced its newest TB Summer Monogram collection as seen on Jenner, who photographed herself at-home on a computer. After all, it had to be shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knowing all the right angles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dazzled in a bodysuit covered in interlocking T’s and B’s, which are a tribute to the brand’s founder Thomas Burberry.

The “series of raw self-portraits” are juxtaposed with the accompanying video, in which Jenner looks almost surreal in a CGI atmosphere inspired by skateparks and swimming pools. To help bring this to life, chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci enlisted photographer Nick Knight, art director Peter Saville and stylist Katy England.

This is the second monogram collection and it features different lightweight pieces perfect for warm weather in the color palette of dark beige, azure blue, graphite and cobalt blue with orange accents. This includes a silk satin slip dress, a cotton poplin shirt and nylon leggings.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the fashion industry had to get creative when it came to stars photographing themselves at home. While some did it via video chats like Kylie Jenner’s Vogue Czechoslovakia “Bedtime Story” cover which was taken via Zoom by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, others enlisted the help of their friends and family. For instance, Ashley Graham’s husband Justin Ervin photographed her for the Harper’s Bazaar UK July 2020 cover on the Nebraska family farm.

“Michael [her mom’s boyfriend] was Justin’s PA, lighting man, assistant, the guy who did the Starbucks run,” she told the publication, explaining how the whole family chipped in. “My mom was taking care of Isaac the whole time, carrying him in a front-facing sling, but she was also holding a light reflector.”

