Sexy lady! Kendall Jenner heats things up in a series of hot pics modeling makeup from her upcoming collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand.

On Wednesday, June 25, the model shared snaps of herself lounging on a bed in a sexy lingerie look complete with a matching tiger-print bra, undies and over-the-elbow gloves. She cheekily captioned the post, “wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else.”

Fellow A-listers flocked to the comments section. “Ok… so… WOW,” Hailey Baldwin wrote, while Joan Smalls teased, “She not playing, huh?”

Family members also cheered her on, with Kylie writing “U cute cute,” and Khloé Kardshian posting, “hi kitty kitty.”

“Put something more on,” Caitlyn Jenner commented alongside an emoji sticking its tongue out. “Loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby! Killing it!”

To get ready for the shoot, Kendall called in her go-to glam squad members. Hairstylist Jen Atkin gave the brunette beauty a wavy bed head hairstyle that’s pure perfection, while Mary Phillips created Jenner’s sultry look using the new goodies.

In an Instagram Post, Phillips broke down the exact products she used to get the look, which included the Kendall eyeshadow palette, Everything Everywhere eye gloss, Act Natural bronzer, Runway blush, Spotlight highlighter, Sister Sister Lip Kit and Can I Borrow That? lip gloss.

The highly anticipated collab is dropping tomorrow, June 26, at 9 a.m. PST. “Wow wow wow 🖤 can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner,” the Lip Kit creator wrote in a caption alongside the promotional video. “The KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! we have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it!”

To see all of Kendall’s steamy pics promoting her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collab, keep scrolling.

