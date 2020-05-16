Kaia Gerber revealed on Saturday, May 16, that she’d had a “little accident” that left her with her arm in a large cast.

“Had a little accident but I’m okay!” the model, 18, captioned a mirror selfie that showed her standing by a staircase wearing an olive-green bikini with a blue cast that ran from her hand to her upper arm, leaving her elbow immobilized. In a second pic she shared her X-ray that showed a broken bone in her wrist.

“Did u fall down those stairs r u ok,” Delilah Belle Hamlin commented, while her mom, Lisa Rinna, wrote, “Oh no!!!!!”

Models Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt, stylist Rachel Zoe and Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo also commented on the post.

The revelation came a day after Gerber and her mom, Cindy Crawford, teamed up for Gerber’s book club. The pair talked about Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing on Friday, May 15, and Gerber spoke a little more about her arm injury.

Holding up her arm, she told fans, “I want to talk about this week’s uninvited guest, which is my cast. I actually broke my wrist yesterday. I was in a little bit of an accident. Thankfully I am OK, everyone is OK, and this is the worst of the injuries so I feel very grateful. And I’m not gonna let it stop me from talking about this week’s book, but it is going to be joining us for the next couple of book clubs.”

As they discussed the coming-of-age story in the book, the pair touched on Gerber’s injury.

“Since we’re talking about mother/daughter relationships and just in general, like you are at that age where, you know, you’re totally pretty much launched,” the supermodel told her daughter. “You’re very independent, but then yesterday you broke your wrist. You had the cast and all of a sudden, you need help doing everything.”

“I’ve always been, like, really prided myself on being very independent and doing everything by myself,” Gerber replied, “and to have to ask for help is a new thing for me.”

The Marc Jacobs model is quarantining in L.A. with her mom and dad, Rande Gerber. In an interview with Allure in April, she revealed that she has been staying busy by fostering a puppy and is also taking an online class through Yale called The Science of Wellbeing.

“I’ve just really been taking the time to make sure I’m healthy on the inside,” she said. “In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don’t really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in. I’ve been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that’s just been a really big part of my routine.”