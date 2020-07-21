Kaia Gerber Wears Only Thigh-High Boots on ‘Vogue Japan’ Cover: Pics

Work it! Kaia Gerber, 18, is Vogue Japan’s September cover star! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter looks all grown up in the shots, posing nude in one photo and in black lingerie in another.

The model looks breathtaking in the first cover shot in a YSL ensemble comprising of skintight leather pants and a lacy lingerie top. Her makeup was equally as captivating. She stunned in bold red lipstick, a dramatic smokey eye and a sharp facial contour that complemented her chiseled features.

The covers were photographed by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango and styled by Vogue Japan’s editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo. Her makeup was brought to life by YSL Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux.

Luigi Murenu styled Gerber’s short brown locks so that they looked tousled, windswept and overall, insanely sexy.

“Thank you to everyone who made my last job before quarantine the best I could ask for,” the model wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, July 20, in which she revealed the stunning cover. “It’s hard not to miss working when I get to be surrounded by so many talented people. Luigi & Iango, I love you both so dearly ❤️ THANK YOU!”

Two of the L.A. native’s tattoos are visible in that first shot: the interlocking arms design on her right shoulder and the angel tattoo on her left ribcage. Her extensive ink collection doesn’t stop there. In fact, Gerber posed nude in a second cover shot, giving her fans a look at two more of her little designs.

In the black-and-white photo, Gerber wears thigh-high boots (likely from YSL) and poses with her arms across her chest. In addition to her nude bod, viewers can spot the “23” tattoo on her elbow and “prez” (dedicated to her brother, Presley Gerber) near her right shoulder.

Even though she’s just a teenager, Gerber has a history with both Vogue Japan and YSL. She was photographed by the same photographers for the magazine’s December 2018 cover.

Gerber was announced as the new face of the prestigious makeup brand in October 2018 and her first campaign for Rouge Volupté Shine lipstick went public in January 2019.

“To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, color and makeup,” Gerber said in a statement. “I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive while being so luxurious and cool.”

