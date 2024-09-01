Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Carey Mulligan has gone through many eras of great hair — and she’s finally revealed what keeps it so shiny, smooth and healthy-looking!
Clearly in her rich mom era, the Great Gatsby actress shared in a video with Vogue her “Parent-Teacher Conference” beauty look. The look consisted of an array of luxe skincare and makeup products like the La Mer The Eye Concentrate Eye Cream and the Valentino Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush. However, she finished off the look with an equally luxe but also affordable find — the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, which is just $30 on Amazon.
Though she said she doesn’t do much with her hair because she’s “got a very good haircut at the moment,” she said she “really like[s]” this oil for “smoothing bits of flyaway.”
A got-to for both stars and shoppers, the bonding oil is one of the most bought products on Amazon, with over 20,000 purchased in the last month. It’s also racked up an impressive 41,300+ five-star ratings and many rave reviews as well.
One reviewer who has “thin, damaged hair,” said that this oil “has been an absolute miracle.”
“My hair is shiny and ‘sproingy’ in ways I didn’t think was possible with just oil,” they said “I love it, my pure red hair out of a box looks phenomenal and I’m a convert.”
What makes this hair oil a cut above the rest is its repairing and hair-restorative bonding formula that’s made with sunflower, moringa, grape seed oils and more. It works to smooth and soften the hair while also boosting shine, reducing frizz and taming flyaways. It’s also multi-purpose and can be used for other things such as heat protection for up to 450 degrees and as a beard oil.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a hair oil, take this Mulligan-approved one as a sign to buy. It comes in at $30 on Amazon for a 1 oz bottle, and according to shoppers, it takes just “a little” of it to go “a long way.”
