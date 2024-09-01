Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Carey Mulligan has gone through many eras of great hair — and she’s finally revealed what keeps it so shiny, smooth and healthy-looking!

Clearly in her rich mom era, the Great Gatsby actress shared in a video with Vogue her “Parent-Teacher Conference” beauty look. The look consisted of an array of luxe skincare and makeup products like the La Mer The Eye Concentrate Eye Cream and the Valentino Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush. However, she finished off the look with an equally luxe but also affordable find — the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, which is just $30 on Amazon.

Though she said she doesn’t do much with her hair because she’s “got a very good haircut at the moment,” she said she “really like[s]” this oil for “smoothing bits of flyaway.”

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 15 Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Dresses From Amazon That Start at $16 Sex and the City is one of those shows that will never go out of style. Not only are the relationships still relatable in the current dating landscape, so is Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion sense. If you consider yourself a Carrie as well, keep scrolling because we rounded up 15 Amazon dresses she would totally approve […]

A got-to for both stars and shoppers, the bonding oil is one of the most bought products on Amazon, with over 20,000 purchased in the last month. It’s also racked up an impressive 41,300+ five-star ratings and many rave reviews as well.

One reviewer who has “thin, damaged hair,” said that this oil “has been an absolute miracle.”

“My hair is shiny and ‘sproingy’ in ways I didn’t think was possible with just oil,” they said “I love it, my pure red hair out of a box looks phenomenal and I’m a convert.”

What makes this hair oil a cut above the rest is its repairing and hair-restorative bonding formula that’s made with sunflower, moringa, grape seed oils and more. It works to smooth and soften the hair while also boosting shine, reducing frizz and taming flyaways. It’s also multi-purpose and can be used for other things such as heat protection for up to 450 degrees and as a beard oil.

Related: 15 Fall-in-Italy Dresses You'd Never Expect to Find on Amazon If you’re lucky enough to travel to Italy in the fall, you’re lucky enough. The summer tourist craze is over, the weather has cooled down a bit, wine tasting is in full swing and truffle season has started. What could be better than that? While traveling to Italy during the fall is typically less expensive […]

If you’ve been on the hunt for a hair oil, take this Mulligan-approved one as a sign to buy. It comes in at $30 on Amazon for a 1 oz bottle, and according to shoppers, it takes just “a little” of it to go “a long way.”

See it: Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Olaplex here and more hair oils here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 15 European Boutique-Style Dresses That Will Help You Have a 'Vintage Italian Summer' We get it: we all want to live out our best European-chic lives even if we can’t go to Europe this summer. Whether heading to a wedding or attending a party, the perfect European boutique-inspired dress can help you feel like a rich mom. What’s more, if you’re looking for great, euro-inspired dresses to add […]