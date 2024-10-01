Taylor Swift hasn’t hit the road with Travis Kelce and the Chiefs this season, but everything is just fine for the high-profile couple.

Although Swift, 34, was not in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs’ last two games — in Atlanta and Los Angeles — a source exclusively tells Us Weekly “nothing has changed” for the couple.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” the source said.

Despite fervent speculation that they were on the rocks following Swift’s absence from the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers on Sunday, September 29, the duo remains unbothered by the chatter.

“They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy,” the source explained. “They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down.”

While she failed to attend either road game, Swift was perched high inside Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ first two games of the season, both home victories.

As for why Swift has been a no-show in the stands, the source said she is gearing up for a full schedule of her own: “Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows.”

Swift is expected to be back at Arrowhead to see the Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7, the source added, less than two weeks before her “Eras Tour” begins its final string of dates in Miami on October 18.

The tour will finally wrap up with three shows in Vancouver at the beginning of December and the source said Swift and Kelce are “looking forward to spending the holidays together.”

“Taylor is still super busy, but trying to manage her schedule to allow for a better work-life balance,” the source noted.

The “Eras Tour” affords Swift a break for Thanksgiving, while the Chiefs have a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders the day after the holiday. Kelce and the Chiefs travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Christmas Day.

“They are both focused on their work now and just want to get through the holidays and the tour,” the source explained, “and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year.”

Swift and Kelce also haven’t been immune to the discussion about Kelce’s sluggish start to the season — especially after he looked much more like himself against the Chargers with a season-high in both catches and receiving yards.

“The situation is being blown out of proportion, and everything is perfectly fine regarding Travis,” according to the source. “With so many eyes on him now there’s a tendency for people to overreact if his game isn’t perfect.”

The source added, “He’s as committed to the game as ever, in excellent shape, and doing well.”