Taylor Swift seemingly did not attend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs’ game versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

The pop star, 34, was not spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, September 29.

Swift was also not in attendance for Kelce’s game against the Atlanta Falcons the previous weekend, September 22. She did attend Kelce’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 5, with the Chiefs ultimately beating the Ravens 27-20. She showed up again at Kelce’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, and the Chiefs came out on top with a final score of 26-25.

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour. After concluding the European leg in August, she returned to the U.S. for some downtime. She will resume her tour in Miami in October, making stops in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before finishing out the venture in Vancouver in December.

Amid her hiatus, Swift has been spending quality time with Kelce. After his team’s first win of the season, the couple — who have been dating since the summer of 2023 — traveled to New York for a series of public outings. In addition to their multiple romantic dinner dates throughout the city, they also attended Karen Elson and Lee Foster’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios on September 7 and packed on the PDA at the US Open on September 8.

Although Kelce was unable to be Swift’s date for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11 due to his football schedule, she gave him a sweet shout-out when she won Video of the Year for “Fortnight.”

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” she said. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

She added: “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift “loves cheering Travis on and supporting him” at his NFL games “as much as he loves cheering her on” at her concerts.

“Taylor has come to love football and is really excited the season is back,” a second insider revealed. “It’s a reprieve from work for her, and Travis is excited she’s fully ingrained in his world.”

As for what’s ahead for the pair, Swift “has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes,” according to the second insider, who noted that Swift and Kelce are “on the same page.”

“They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids,” the first source told Us. “Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now.”