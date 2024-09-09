Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce served up some fashionable looks while enjoying a date night after the US Open.

The couple followed up their appearance at the New York City tennis tournament by grabbing dinner at Meduza Mediterrania restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday, September 8. Swift, 34, changed out of the red gingham Reformation dress she wore at the US Open and into a tan patterned Gucci dress, long brown jacket and black heels.

Kelce, also 34, swapped his own Gucci outfit for a black-and-white ensemble, including a patterned knit shirt, black trousers and shoes and a “New York, New York” baseball cap.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the duo were joined by several friends, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, with whom they sat at the US Open earlier on Sunday. Upon arriving at around 8:30 p.m., the group was seated in the restaurant’s private dining room.

Primarily keeping to themselves, Swift and Kelce enjoyed dining and spending time with their friends for around three hours before being greeted by fans and paparazzi on their way out around 11:30 p.m. The pair looked happy as they held hands while walking to their car.

Swift and Kelce’s date night marks the latest of many NYC outings this month. Before traveling to the Big Apple, the Grammy winner cheered on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they beat the Baltimore Ravens in their first game of the season on Thursday, September 5.

She and the athlete once again held hands as they exited Arrowhead Stadium, with Swift rocking a denim corset top, shorts and red leather boots and Kelce donning a white-and-tan matching set and a red-and-white trucker hat.

They enjoyed a dinner outing in NYC one day later before attending model Karen Elson’s wedding to art curator Lee Foster on Saturday, September 7. The ceremony was held at Electric Lady Studios, where Swift has recorded many of her hit songs.

Swift seemingly broke the traditional wedding guest dress code by sporting a cream-colored floral dress to the event, which Kelce complemented with a chic black button-up and dress pants.

Swift and Kelce continued their jam-packed NYC trip by watching the men’s singles final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner at the US Open on Sunday. They were spotted packing on the PDA — as well as jamming to The Darkness’ hit track “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” — while watching the match with Patrick, 28, Brittany, 29, and the Haim sisters. (Sinner, 23, won the men’s finals match, while Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in the women’s singles final on Saturday.)

It is likely Swift and Kelce will continue to make more public appearances before she resumes The Eras Tour next month. The Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints before taking a one-week break and resuming play on October 20.

Swift — who began her two-month Eras Tour break following five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium last month — will take to the stage in Miami for three nights beginning on October 18. She will continue to make tour stops across the U.S. and Canada through December.