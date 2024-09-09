Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned their US Open box into a stage while they grooved to “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, were spotted belting out the lyrics to The Darkness’ hit track while watching the men’s final on Sunday, September 8.

“I wanna kiss you every minute, every hour, every day,” Swift sang while pointing to Kelce. The pop star smiled as her boyfriend rocked out to the music beside her.

Swift and Kelce were also seen packing on the PDA in the stands, wrapping their arms around each other and sharing a sweet kiss. The pair attended the event alongside Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift stunned in a red gingham sundress that matched her signature red lip, while Kelce sported a white polo with a cardigan and bucket hat. His sweater and his cap coordinated with Swift’s look.

While watching American tennis player Taylor Fritz face off against Italian Jannik Sinner, several of the Today show hosts joked that they were really there to observe Swift and Kelce.

“Gotta root for Taylor!!!! Fun sunday with my girls @savannahguthrie @jennabhager,” Hoda Kotb wrote via Instagram alongside snaps with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.

“We’re with Taylor,” Guthrie, 52, whispered in a separate Instagram clip while zooming in on Swift and Kelce. She then panned the camera to the tennis court. “Fritz. Taylor Fritz! The player.” Kotb, 60, laughed at her pal while pointing to the game.

Swift and Kelce’s appearance on Sunday came one day after they attended the wedding of model Karen Elson and art curator Lee Foster in New York City. Per Vogue, the wedding was held on Saturday, September 7, at Electric Lady Studios — the same place where Swift has recorded several of her songs.

Photographs show Kelce sweetly holding Swift’s hand as he escorted his girlfriend inside the venue.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, making their public debut as a couple in September last year when she cheered him on during one of his NFL games. Since then, they have given fans glimpses of their romance while she attended his Chiefs games and he flew around the world to see her Eras Tour performances.

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”