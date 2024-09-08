Today’s Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager may ostensibly have been at the US Open men’s final to watch tennis, but they also had their eyes on a certain high-profile couple: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“Gotta root for Taylor!!!! Fun sunday with my girls @savannahguthrie @jennabhager,” Kotb, 60, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 8, alongside several snaps from their outing. In one image, Kotb zoomed in on Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, who were watching from the stands.

While sharing a behind-the-scenes look inside the stadium, Guthrie, 52, and Kotb poked fun at who they were really there to see.

“We’re with Taylor,” Guthrie whispered during the matchup while zooming in on Swift and Kelce.

Guthrie then panned the camera to tennis player Taylor Fritz, who was playing against Jannik Sinner. “Fritz. Taylor Fritz! The player.” Kotb laughed at her pal while pointing to the tennis court.

“Rooting for Taylor obviously @usopen @usta,” Guthrie and Kotb captioned their joint Instagram post.

Guthrie also shared a sweet text exchange with her daughter, Vale, who wrote, “Tell her I wrote her a fan letter and she is the best singer in the world.”

Bush Hager, 42, also joined in on the fun, uploading pics of the Today show trio, who were all smiles as they sat in the audience.

“Rooting for @taylor_fritz (and Taylor!) ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🎤 @savannahguthrie @hodakotb,” Bush Hager captioned the Instagram post. (Fritz, 26, lost to Sinner, 23, on Sunday.)

Swift and Kelce stepped out to attend the New York City tennis tournament on Sunday alongside Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift rocked a red gingham sundress that matched her signature red lip, while Kelce opted for a white polo with a cardigan and bucket hat. Both his sweater and cap coordinated with his girlfriend’s ensemble.

The appearance came after the twosome attended the New York City wedding of model Karen Elson and art curator Lee Foster. Per Vogue, the wedding took place at Electric Lady Studios — where Swift has recorded several hit tracks. Kelce escorted Swift by holding her hand as they walked inside the venue.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, making their debut as a couple that September when she attended a Chiefs game. The pair have been going strong ever since, with her cheering him on from the stands of NFL games and him flying across the globe to watch her Eras Tour performances.

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”