Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Goes Nuts After Harrison Butker Nails Game-Winning Field Goal in Chiefs-Bengals Game

By
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor Swift can’t help herself when it comes to a Kansas City Chiefs victory.

Swift, 34, was spotted jumping up and down after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning field goal on Sunday, September 15, giving Kansas City a 26-25 victory over Joe Burrow the Cincinnati Bengals. 

From high atop her suite at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Swift was shown on CBS hugging her fellow Chiefs fans as boyfriend Travis Kelce and his squad improved to 2-0.

Butker, of course, raised eyebrows this offseason with a controversial commencement address at Benedictine College in which he called on women to embrace the role of “homemaker” and equated Pride Month to “deadly sin.”

During his speech in May, Butker, 29 even made direct reference to Swift and her relationship with Kelce, also 34. 

“As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt,’” Butker said, referencing a lyric from Swift’s song “Bejeweled” from her 2022 album Midnights

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” Butker went on to say. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Chiefs kicker continued, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Swift never directly responded to the comments made by Butker, who signed a four-year, $26.5 million contract extension with Kansas City in August, becoming the highest-paid kicker in the National Football League. 

Kelce addressed Butker’s remarks during an episode of his podcast “New Heights” shortly after his speech made waves, saying “I cherish him as a teammate.”

“When it comes down to his views and what he said at the commencement speech, you know, those are his,” Kelce told brother Jason Kelce. “I can’t say I agree with the majority of it — or just about any of it — outside of just him loving his family or his kids. I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views of how he goes about life.”

Earlier in Sunday’s game, Swift was shown on camera reacting to Kelce coming up a yard short of a touchdown in the third quarter.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“Oh my God, Travis!” Swift screamed. “Oh my God! Oh my God!”

CBS play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz had fun with the situation after Swift was spotted on the broadcast. “Someone wanted a touchdown! Someone wanted to see six after she got seven Wednesday night at the VMAs!,” Nantz said, referencing Swift’s haul of seven MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action Sunday, September 22 when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. 

