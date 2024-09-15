In the football stands, Taylor Swift is just like Us.

Swift, 34, was in attendance to see boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15, when Kelce, also 34, hurtled toward the end zone after catching a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Oh my God, Travis!” Swift was caught screaming by CBS cameras on the broadcast. “Oh my God! Oh my God!”

Swift grabbed on to those sitting nearby her in an Arrowhead Stadium suite before realizing Kelce came up just short of scoring. The Chiefs would find the end zone on their next play, a touchdown pass from Mahomes, 28, to offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Related: Taylor Swift's Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game day outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

“Someone wanted a touchdown!” CBS play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz said while a replay of Swift was shown. “Someone wanted to see six after she got seven Wednesday night at the VMAs!”

Nantz, 65, was referencing Swift’s haul at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, where Swift won seven trophies, tying Beyoncé for most VMAs won by a solo artist.

After taking home the Moonman for Video of the Year for “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, Swift gave a special shout-out to the Chiefs tight end.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” Swift said onstage at New York’s UBS Arena. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended an NFL Game to Cheer for Travis Kelce Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she and Travis […]

Swift continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

After the ceremony, Kelce gave a subtle nod to Swift’s speech, liking an Instagram post made by MTV. “One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav 🥰 #VMAs,” read the caption.

Swift attended her second consecutive Chiefs game this season, following the team’s season opening win against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

Theoretically, Swift is able to attend Kansas City’s next three games – September 22 against the Falcons in Atlanta, September 29 against the Chargers in Los Angeles and back home October 7 against the Saints – before her “Eras Tour” kicks off its final North American leg on October 18 in Miami.