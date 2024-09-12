Travis Kelce wasn’t in the audience at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, but he still showed support for girlfriend Taylor Swift from afar.

Kelce, 34, was caught dropping a “like” on a video shared via the official MTV Instagram account after Swift, also 34, won Video of the Year at the awards show in New York on Wednesday, September 11. “One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav 🥰 #VMAs,” read the caption.

Swift sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday when she gave a shout-out to Kelce on stage while reflecting on the “fun” process of filming her “Fortnight” music video.

“Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it,” she said, “and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

Swift continued to gush over the Kansas City Chiefs star, adding, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Along with Video of the Year, Swift took home trophies for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Editing and Song of Summer, bringing her total VMAs wins to 30 throughout her career. (She was nominated in 12 categories at this year’s ceremony.)

Fans were hoping to see Kelce by the pop star’s side at the event following the couple’s whirlwind weekend in NYC. The pair, who have been dating since last summer, attended a wedding at Electric Lady Studios on Saturday, September 7, and stepped out for the US Open one day later with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Swift and Kelce were seen dancing and singing in their seats, packing on the PDA as they enjoyed the tennis tournament.

While he wasn’t able to cheer for Swift’s VMAs wins in person, Kelce wished her luck during the Wednesday episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“Hopefully, Taylor can walk away with a few. She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight,” he said while discussing the awards show with his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce. “Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are always one of the cooler trophies.”

Travis urged Swift to “stay on top” but emphasized that he was “wishing everybody the best.” Jason, 36, chimed in, “Unless you’re up against Tay, then I hope you [lose].”