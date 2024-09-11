Taylor Swift leads the pack of 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, and Travis Kelce is rooting for her to win big.

“Hopefully, Taylor can walk away with a few. She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight,” Travis, 34, said on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are always one of the cooler trophies.”

Jason, 36, agreed by stating, “That’s a really cool award,” before breaking into a cheer for Swift, 34. “Let’s go, Tay!” he exclaimed. “C’mon, Tay!”

Travis encouraged his girlfriend to “stay on top,” adding, “Here we go. Wishing everybody the best, though.”

Jason, however, made it clear whose side he was on. “Unless you’re up against Tay, then I hope you [lose],” he teased.

Swift scored 10 VMAs nods for “Fortnight,” her collaboration with Post Malone from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The track is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction. Swift also earned recognition in the Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories.

The Grammy winner will go head-to-head with many of her celebrity friends on Wednesday, including Sabrina Carpenter, Camilla Cabello and Malone, 29.

Swift made history at last year’s VMAs by taking home her fourth Video of the Year win. “OK, this is unbelievable,” she said in September 2023 while accepting the award for “Anti-Hero” from Midnights. “The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories we’ve made together recently.”

Referring to her Eras Tour as “the adventure of a lifetime,” she thanked Swifites by stating, “All I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Swift graces the VMAs red carpet on Wednesday — and are equally hopeful she brings Travis as her date. The awards ceremony comes one week after Swift supported her boyfriend at the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season on Thursday, September 5.

Following the Chiefs’ victory against the Baltimore Ravens, the couple were spotted out and about in New York City. The twosome enjoyed romantic dinner dates before attending model Karen Elson and art curator Lee Foster’s wedding on Saturday, September 7. The ceremony was held at Electric Lady Studios, where Swift has recorded many of her recent hits.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, continued to show their love for each other at the US Open men’s singles final on Sunday, September 8, later grabbing dinner with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and more friends at Meduza Mediterrania restaurant in Manhattan.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Wednesday, September 11, at 8 p.m. ET.