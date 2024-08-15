The countdown to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards has begun!

This year’s show is sure to impress with a talent-packed lineup that includes Katy Perry, who will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award, as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount and chief content officer, music, Paramount+, said in a press release. “With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

Keep reading to learn everything to know about the 2024 MTV VMAs:

When Are the 2024 MTV VMAs?

The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place on Wednesday, September 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The festivities are likely to begin a few hours earlier with red carpet coverage.

Where Are the 2024 MTV VMAs?

This year’s VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The 2024 show is the first VMAs to be held at the UBS Arena on Long Island but the sixth to be held in New York.

Who Is Nominated at the 2024 VMAs?

The list of nominees for the 2024 VMAs includes this year’s top artists. Taylor Swift is up for the most awards of the evening with 10 nominations, including one in the ever-coveted Video of the Year. If she were to walk away with the award, it would be her third consecutive win and mark her fifth win in that category across her career. Post Malone follows Swift with nine nominations, ahead of Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem and more.

Who Is Performing at the 2024 VMAs?

The lineup for the show includes music veterans like Katy Perry and Camila Cabello along with breakout artists Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter. The complete lineup also includes Rauw Alejandro and GloRilla.

How to Watch the VMAs

Tune into the VMAs on MTV or streaming services including Hulu, Youtube TV, Paramount+ and more.