Post Malone always has his daughter on his mind.

The rapper spoke about his daughter — whose name he keeps private — and showed off her initials that he has tattooed on his forehead in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, August 11.

Malone was asked about “Yours,” a song on his new country album F-1 Trillion where the rapper-turned-country star imagines the two-year-old’s eventual wedding day.

“I think about it a lot,” he told Sunday Morning, before admitting he’s “written a whole lot of songs” about his only child.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “I Had Some Help” singer credited his fiancee and his daughter for turning his life around.

“It changes your life in the best way ever,” he said. “I’ll never forget her. If you’ve heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either.”

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, said that he was “on a rough path” before finding his partner. He said he was struggling with “loneliness,” telling the news program that he bookended his days with long crying sessions and drank away the in-between. “I don’t feel like that anymore and that’s the most amazing thing,” he said, adding that he “needed to” go through that dark period to “figure out” who he is.

On Sunday Morning, Malone connected this dark period to the messages of love he gives to his fans during his concerts, saying “it’s important” to remind people they are loved. “Not everyone knows it. There’s a lot of very lonely people. I don’t want people to feel how I’ve felt, and I know they do,” he said.

On a 2023 episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Malone said he slowed his drinking down over fear that he wouldn’t be around for his daughter. “I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear,” he said. “That’s why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body.”

In that same interview, Malone called his partner the “number one mom in the f—king universe.”

At Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California earlier this year, Malone shared that he had a newfound connection with Tim McGraw’s 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl” since becoming a father.

“I have a daughter now and she’s 2 years old. This song hit before but now even more after having her,” he shared, before launching into a cover of the tear-jerker.