Post Malone isn’t going into the country world half-cocked – and the lineup of legends on an alleged leaked promo of his new album proves it.

A preorder listing for the rapper-turned-twanger’s upcoming album F-1 Trillion accidentally showed a promo sticker announcing Malone’s collaborators, including Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Tim McGraw.

In addition to already shared collaborations with Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen, the photo promises team-ups with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Sierra Ferrell and Billy Strings. Wallen co-conspirators Ernest and Hardy will also appear on the album.

Malone has proven himself to be a genre chameleon and the answer to “What’s next for Post Malone?” is often “Whatever he feels like playing.” The one-time rapper behind hits like “White Iverson” and “Rockstar” has shown his range in his choice of covers, playing songs by Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson.

Malone doesn’t have to worry about the country airwaves accepting him. He’s already landed a country No. 1 after teaming up with Hardy for a cover of Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man.” More recently, his duet with Wallen off F-1 Trillion, “I Had Some Help,” spent six weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Malone himself seems incredibly excited about his new music. Late last year, while streaming on Twitch, the Texas native shared that he couldn’t get his own songs out of his head.

“I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so f—kin’ sick, but it’s not out,” he said. “We made such sick music down in Nashville. It was so much, so much fun.”

Malone, 29, has worked extensively with Wallen, even as the latter has faced legal troubles and shots to his reputation. Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur in 2021 and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct earlier this year after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

Wallen has since apologized for his use of the slur saying “there’s no excuse” for his conduct.

“I never will make an excuse,” Wallen told Billboard last year. “In my heart, I was never that guy that people were portraying me to be, so there was a little bit of like, ‘Damn, I’m kind of actually mad about this a little bit because I know I shouldn’t have said this, but I’m really not that guy.’”

Wallen is expected to appear in court August 15 to address his current charges.