It’s time for music fans to raise a glass and officially welcome Post Malone into the country music genre.

On Friday, June 21, Malone, 28, and Blake Shelton released their long-teased collaboration, “Pour Me a Drink.”

“Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke / I’m ’bout to get on a buzz, I’m ’bout to get on a roll,” the duo sings in the chorus. “Somebody pour me a drink / Yeah, somebody pour me a drink.”

The track is a classic country rocker with Malone and Shelton, 48, trading verses about life’s unfortunate events. At the same time, they express hope of finding your next great love with the help of a delicious drink.

Malone first teased the song in May when he shared a snippet of the lyrics via Instagram. Gwen Stefani quickly expressed her excitement, writing in the comments section, “Can’t handle this much cool and cute!! Super fan alert!”

More recently, he played the song with Shelton at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest. They also performed a stripped-down acoustic rendition at Shelton’s Ole Red Bar during the Spotify House takeover.

“Welcome to country music @postmalone!!!!!” Shelton wrote via Instagram on June 7 after the performances. “Hell of a time 🍻.”

“Pour Me a Drink” is the latest track to be released from Malone’s upcoming country album, F-1 Trillion. He confirmed earlier this week that the 18-track project will arrive on August 16 with preorders available now.

The album is expected to include Malone’s hit single with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help,” which has quickly been climbing the charts. While the track made its official debut in May, concert attendees at the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival in California were able to get a tease during Wallen’s set one month earlier.

Although some music fans may know Malone for his hits like “Sunflower,” “Congratulations” and “Circles,” the Grammy nominee has been open about his love and appreciation for country music.

While appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Malone praised Zach Bryan, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers and Colter Wall for their country music talents. He also expressed how much he appreciates the traditional country sound.

“The whole Johnny Cash … he always sang murder ballads, you know what I mean? It’s like, I shot a f–kin’ dude in Reno, I shot the guy that my wife loves, all this s–t,” he explained in August 2023. “It’s the old-school production, it’s the old-school voice. And I find a lot of the time in country now, it’s very overproduced. What I love about Colter and Tyler and everything is it’s just more traditional in that way.”