Morgan Wallen had some help closing out Stagecoach courtesy of Post Malone.

Wallen, 30, took to the stage in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 28, headlining the third and final night of the country music festival. It was a performance full of fan-favorite songs and guest appearances, with Wallen’s friends Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest and Eric Church coming out to perform with the “Last Night” singer.

To cap off the night and the Stagecoach weekend, Wallen did something special: He brought out Malone, 28, to perform “I Had Some Help,” an unreleased song the two have teased heavily on social media for months.

Fan footage of the performance showed Malone starting the song, singing his verse before Wallen came in for his part. The two then sang the final part together. After playing the song publicly for the first time, the two friends embraced. Malone then exited, leaving Wallen to finish his encore.

While the debut of “I Had Some Help” was a surprise, Malone’s appearance at the country music festival was not. He played Stagecoach on Saturday, April 27, delivering a “special set of country covers” that included Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy?,” Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses” and George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.”

Dwight Yoakam came out to perform his song “Little Ways,” and Sara Evans joined Malone for a version of her song “Suds in the Bucket.” Brad Paisley came out for three songs, helping Malone cover “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance” and Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee.”

Malone, who is prepping his first country album, teased “I Had Some Help” ahead of his Stagecoach performance by posting a TikTok video that showed him singing along to the track. “It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself,” sings Malone. “Don’t act like you ain’t helped me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell / They say teamwork makes the dream work / Hell, I had some help.”

Morgan first teased the song in December 2023 in a since-deleted video. Malone posted a clip of the song in March, seemingly referencing the raw audio that Wallen shared. “Let’s go with the real mix this time,” he said while tagging his friend.