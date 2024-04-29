Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Debut Their Unreleased Song ‘I Had Some Help’ at Stagecoach

By
Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Perform Unreleased Collab at Stagecoach
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen had some help closing out Stagecoach courtesy of Post Malone.

Wallen, 30, took to the stage in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 28, headlining the third and final night of the country music festival. It was a performance full of fan-favorite songs and guest appearances, with Wallen’s friends Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest and Eric Church coming out to perform with the “Last Night” singer.

To cap off the night and the Stagecoach weekend, Wallen did something special: He brought out Malone, 28, to perform “I Had Some Help,” an unreleased song the two have teased heavily on social media for months.

Fan footage of the performance showed Malone starting the song, singing his verse before Wallen came in for his part. The two then sang the final part together. After playing the song publicly for the first time, the two friends embraced. Malone then exited, leaving Wallen to finish his encore.

Morgan Wallen s Ups and Downs Through the Years- Saturday Night Live Drama N-Word Scandal and More 263

Related: Morgan Wallen’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

While the debut of “I Had Some Help” was a surprise, Malone’s appearance at the country music festival was not. He played Stagecoach on Saturday, April 27, delivering a “special set of country covers” that included Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy?,” Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses” and George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.”

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Perform Unreleased Collab at Stagecoach
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Dwight Yoakam came out to perform his song “Little Ways,” and Sara Evans joined Malone for a version of her song “Suds in the Bucket.” Brad Paisley came out for three songs, helping Malone cover “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance” and Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee.”

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Perform Unreleased Collab at Stagecoach
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Malone, who is prepping his first country album, teased “I Had Some Help” ahead of his Stagecoach performance by posting a TikTok video that showed him singing along to the track. “It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself,” sings Malone. “Don’t act like you ain’t helped me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell / They say teamwork makes the dream work / Hell, I had some help.”

Everything Post Malone Has Said About His Upcoming Country Album

Related: Post Malone’s Country Album Is ‘Coming Soon’: What We Know

Morgan first teased the song in December 2023 in a since-deleted video. Malone posted a clip of the song in March, seemingly referencing the raw audio that Wallen shared. “Let’s go with the real mix this time,” he said while tagging his friend.

In this article

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!