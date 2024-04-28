Even when Post Malone‘s on-stage, his daughter is never far from his thoughts.

“I have a daughter now and she’s 2 years old. This song hit before but now even more after having her,” Malone, 28, told the Stagecoach audience on Saturday, April 27, before singing “Don’t Take The Girl” by Tim McGraw.

During his performance at the festival in Indio, California, Malone brought out Brad Paisley as a guest. He also went into the crowd and did beer bongs with fans at the top of the stage, an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

In May 2022, Malone, who’s real name is Austin Post, revealed he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child. (Malone has never publicly identified his partner.)

“I’m so excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told TMZ at the time, confirming the news. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Malone noted that it’s “time to take care of my body and my family and friends,” as he prepared for fatherhood. He added, “And [I want to] spread as much love as we can every day.”

Months later, Malone shared that the pair had secretly welcomed their daughter. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Malone recalled leaving the house and kissing his “baby girl” before heading to the studio.

Howard Stern replied, “That’s been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn’t know you had a daughter. You keep all that quiet.”

Malone explained that he opted to keep the news to himself because he wanted his loved ones to make their “own decisions” about announcing major moments in their lives. After Stern, 70, referred to his partner as his girlfriend, Malone corrected him and said she’s his fiancée.

During an August 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Malone recalled popping the question to his daughter’s mother.

“It was in [Las] Vegas,” he said. “I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”

Malone noted that she was The One, saying, “Her heart is so massive. I’ve always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she’s like No. 1 mom in the f–king universe.”