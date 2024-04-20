Morgan Wallen has spoken out following his recent arrest in Nashville.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen, 30, wrote via X on Friday, April 19. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

He continued, “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.” (Wallen is scheduled to perform at the University of Mississippi on Saturday, April 20, before heading to Michigan several days later. His tour runs through October.)

Us Weekly confirmed on April 8 that the country singer had been arrested and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in Nashville one day earlier. Wallen was released on a $15,250 bond and is set to appear in court on May 3.

Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, later told Us in a statement that his client was “cooperating fully” with local authorities.

According to local police officers, they were standing outside a bar in downtown Nashville when a chair fell from above them. Restaurant employees had claimed that Fallen threw the seat off a balcony from six stories high.

While Wallen has not revealed what caused his alleged meltdown, his ex Katie “KT” Smith has denied any correlation to her recent marriage. (Smith, who shares son Indigo with Wallen, married Luke Scornavacco on April 5 two days before Wallen’s arrest.)

“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline. I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement,” Smith told The Daily Beast earlier this month. “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

Smith and Wallen dated between 2017 and 2019, welcoming Indigo one year after their breakup.

Wallen, who had previously been arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, vowed to change his behavior upon Indigo’s birth.

“Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by.”